Mizuho Cuts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $181.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10. The company has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

