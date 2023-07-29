Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Mirvac Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

