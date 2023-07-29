MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIND opened at $0.75 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

