MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.70

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 233057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $894.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,174,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.