Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.51 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 45,528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 250.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

