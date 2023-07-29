Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.67 on Friday, reaching $93.10. 5,664,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

