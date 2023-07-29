MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MGF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0209 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

