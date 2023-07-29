Mfn Partners, Lp Purchases 3,022,488 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 3,022,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,964,617.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,771,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,301,762.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 289,038 shares of Yellow stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $234,120.78.

Yellow Trading Up 24.0 %

YELL traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $0.71. 16,704,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,259. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.60. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 23,639.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Yellow by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Yellow by 3,769.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Further Reading

