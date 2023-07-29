MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

