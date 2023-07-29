MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 3.7% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.56. 3,802,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

