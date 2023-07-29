Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Methanex’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Methanex Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.97 on Friday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

