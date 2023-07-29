Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Methanex’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.
Methanex Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.97 on Friday. Methanex has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.60.
Methanex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.