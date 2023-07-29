Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $389.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $313.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $13.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.48. 39,023,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,152,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

