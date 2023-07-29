Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $375.00 at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

NASDAQ:META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

