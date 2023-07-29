Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $13.77 on Thursday, reaching $325.48. 39,167,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

