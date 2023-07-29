Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on META. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $315.65.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $13.77 on Thursday, hitting $325.48. 39,167,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.07. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

