Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $325.48 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

