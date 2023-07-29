Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of META stock traded up $13.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,167,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

