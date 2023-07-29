Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Meritage Homes updated its FY23 guidance to $19.12-19.80 EPS.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of MTH stock traded up $12.09 on Friday, hitting $150.49. 920,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $152.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

