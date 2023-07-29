Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 76.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 253.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.24. 3,446,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

