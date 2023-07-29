MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading 2.8% Higher

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.17 and last traded at C$6.17. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.48.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

