McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Robert W. Baird

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $294.03 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

