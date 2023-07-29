McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.03 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.88.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

