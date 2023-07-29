McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lowered by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

