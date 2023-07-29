Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 62,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 367,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $736.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

