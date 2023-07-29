Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Matthews International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Articles

