Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $431.85.

Mastercard stock opened at $392.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

