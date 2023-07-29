Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Announces Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,918. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.25 and a 200 day moving average of $373.54. The company has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

