Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.85.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $392.96. 4,501,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.