Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,622. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

