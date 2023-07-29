MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.83

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.83 and last traded at $121.44, with a volume of 262033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.51.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

