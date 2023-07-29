Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Masco by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

