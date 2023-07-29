Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.85.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.