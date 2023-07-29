Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.73. 672,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.