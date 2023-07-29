Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.73. 672,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $434.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.