Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $199.61 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $199.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average is $173.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

