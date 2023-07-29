Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 155 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,489. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.