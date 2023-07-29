Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 92,245 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 268,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,721. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

