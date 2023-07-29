Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after acquiring an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,052,000 after acquiring an additional 892,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $4,630,440 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.74. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

