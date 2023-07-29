Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $216,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $159.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

