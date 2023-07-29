Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

