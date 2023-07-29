Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.10 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after buying an additional 235,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.33. The stock had a trading volume of 669,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.