Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.69. 2,002,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.