Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.64. 442,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $370.93 and a 52-week high of $518.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.79. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

