Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 8,837 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 2,548,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

