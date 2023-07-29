Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 94 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.88. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.