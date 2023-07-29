Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 214 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after acquiring an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.41. The company had a trading volume of 438,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.14 and a 200 day moving average of $304.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.11 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.29.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

