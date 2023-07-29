Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 13 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG traded up $29.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,912.52. 685,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,172. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,068.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,830.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

