Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 118 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $390.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

