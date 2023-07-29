Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $695,366 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.13.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $492.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.29. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

