Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.06. 24,044,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,199,912. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

