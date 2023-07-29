Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 862 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.39. 6,686,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,235. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

